Why Some Countries Don't Recognize Palestine

For as long as Palestine has existed, it's been contested. According to Britannica and History, the word "Palestine" comes from "Philistia," the word Greek writers used to describe the Philistines — a group of likely Greek-related, seafaring peoples who settled in the area northeast of Egypt in the 12th century B.C.E. Over the years, various peoples have called the region home — the Philistines, the Canaanites, the Jews, the Persian Empire, Alexander the Great's dynasty, the Roman Empire, the Ottoman Empire, and more, all the way to the 21st century. Along the way, and across thousands of years, the region took on another significant name of importance to Jews, Christians, and Muslims the world over — a name that would determine its indeterminate fate: the Holy Land.

But, it was the early- to mid-20th century that led directly to Palestine's currently disputed political status as a recognized, sovereign nation. Under the Ottoman Empire (1517 to 1917 C.E.), Palestine wasn't a country, but an administrative region. Open Democracy explains that towards the tail end of World War I in 1917, the British took over Palestine from the Ottoman Empire, a country aligned with the opposing Central Powers. The British originally designated a Jewish home, but the United Nations decided to split Palestine into two parts in 1947 following World War II: Arab-occupied Palestine and Jewish-occupied Israel. Palestinian Arabs didn't agree with the decision, and the following Arab-Israel War left Palestine's borders unsettled — and the country's status in question to this day.