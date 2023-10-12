Why John Le Carré Left MI6 And Became A World-Renowned Writer

Meticulous crafter of gritty spy stories, John le Carré successfully drew on experiences from his career in espionage to create his grippingly realistic tales. But why did le Carré leave the British Secret Intelligence Service known as MI6 and retire to his writing desk?

For a time, le Carré was both a writer and spy — his nom de plume was adopted upon request by his boss so that his real name — David Cornwell — would remain a secret. His day job provided him with a lot of material, and he would cleave to the spy genre for the rest of his life. Although le Carré did have some qualms about life in the service — he once told NPR that the constant lying required to be a spy made him uncomfortable — he did not leave voluntarily but was forced out during the biggest scandal that we know of to hit British intelligence.

Le Carré along with many others was the victim of Kim Philby, one of the "Cambridge Five," who humiliated the upper echelons of British intelligence by spying for the KGB for many years without detection. The writer's willingness to expose the inner workings of the service didn't help matters either — and eventually led to calls for him to leave.