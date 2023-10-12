The Legend Of The Iconic Waving Lucky Cat Explained

Found throughout Asia as well as in Asian restaurants around the globe, the lucky cat can be seen greeting visitors everywhere from tearoom tabletops to Tokyo taverns. Referred to as the "Maneki-Neko" (the beckoning cat) in Japanese, the electronic version of this novelty ornament can be seen waving hypnotically all over the world today — but don't be fooled by its modern appearance — the symbol of the lucky cat has been around for a long time.

The welcoming feline is a bringer of good fortune and material wealth and it is associated with many myths and legends in Japan. Modern versions of the Maneki-Neko appear in many different guises depending on what the hopeful owner is wishing for. Some people maintain that the pink version of the statue is designed to attract luck in love for example, while the white cat is connected to purity and happiness, and the gold cat can provide general prosperity. Live Japan maintains that a raised left paw attracts customers, while a raised right paw brings wealth. When both paws are raised, the cat brings protection.

Both Tokyo and Osaka have claimed ownership of the popular feline and very little has been definitively confirmed about the cat's mysterious origins. Whatever the case may be, the popularity of the adorable (and allegedly magical) kitten, shows no signs of slowing down.