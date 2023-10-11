What Is The Two-State Solution?

At a 1993 summit held in Oslo, Norway, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Negotiator Mahmoud Abbas agreed on the so-called two-state solution by signing the Oslo I Accord. The plan was part of the Oslo Accords, two agreements between Israel and the PLO that established the Palestinian Authority (PA), which presided over parts of Gaza and the West Bank and allowed for limited self-government. The second was signed in 1995, and the goal of the accords was to quell decades of violence between Palestinians and Israeli Jews — but the idea was in trouble before it even began, as Jewish and Arab extremist violence derailed the ongoing negotiations.

Most broadly, the two-state proposal formalized at a signing celebration hosted by the Clinton White House (seen above) called for two sovereign Palestinian and Israeli states to coexist side-by-side in what was once historical Palestine. Since then, changes in both Israeli and Palestinian leadership, diplomatic errors from the U.S., and ongoing extremist violence from both Jews and Palestinians have stalled progress. As of 2023, 30 years after the first Oslo Accord was signed, the two-state solution had not yet come to pass. In 2016, The New York Times outlined four roadblocks to the two-state solution: agreed-upon borders between Palestinians and Israel, the question of who controls Jerusalem, Palestinian refugees returning to the area, and foreign military occupation in the West Bank.

After the October 2023 surprise attack by Hamas on Israel and Israel's declaration of war, former White House Middle East Envoy in the Trump Administration Jason Greenblatt wrote for CNN that the proposed two-state solution — already tenuous as of 2016 — could be done for good.