How Many Medals Does Mary Lou Retton Have?

In the summer of 1984, Mary Lou Retton made history. But on the night of August 4, during the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, it was far from certain that she would succeed. She was head-to-head against Romanian gymnast Ecaterina Szabo, who had a slight lead in the all-around competition, according to the Associated Press. Retton "couldn't worry" about Szabo's score, she told the outlet, since she "couldn't do anything about it." As Retton began her run toward the horse vault the world held its breath, wondering if it was going to happen. Retton stuck her landing after sailing and twisting through the air.

The score: 10. It helped her edge out Szabo and become the first U.S. woman to win gold in the individual all-around gymnastics competition. That summer, she collected a total of five Olympic medals and immediately became a bona fide superstar. But less than two months earlier, it looked like her Olympic dreams wouldn't even come true.