The Scary Reason This Caribbean Beach Is So Dangerous

The Caribbean is a dream vacation spot for many. The air is warm, the pristine white sand of the beaches is lovely, and the waters of the Caribbean Sea are clear and refreshing. The Bahamas are particularly renowned for their picturesque coasts. New Providence, home to the capital city of Nassau, is the big draw for tourists, but it isn't the only worthwhile destination among the islands. Further north is Grand Bahama, recommended by Lonely Planet as a calmer spot for a vacation without foregoing infrastructure.

The capital of Grand Bahama is West End. Just 55 miles from Florida, it's a city with a long history — expeditions for the Fountain of Youth, Civil War blockades, and rum running by Caribbean pirates and Prohibition bootleggers all color its past. But things quieted down in West End by the 1940s when the modern tourism infrastructure began putting down roots. Situated on the coast, the city enjoys easy access to beautiful waters and the same sub-tropical climate that pervades all the Bahamas, only adding to its allure as a tempting vacation destination.

But West End has also picked up a reputation for danger. In fact, Oyster named it the most dangerous beach in the Caribbean. The reason? It has some of the most shark-infested waters of any beach on earth, according to The Tribune. There's even an area 20 miles northwest of the city known as Tiger Beach for the large population of tiger sharks that swim in those waters. And over the years there have been numerous injuries and deaths from shark attacks around West End.