How The Real Osage Murders Changed The Reputation Of The FBI

J. Edgar Hoover's administration of the FBI has acquired a grim reputation in the years since his death. A steady drip of revelations about illegal surveillance, racism, blackmail, Cold War hysteria, and astonishing neglect over the dangers posed by the American mafia will tend to do that to a man's image. Yet if Hoover had unsavory traits and could favor dangerous tactics, he also had a pragmatic side and a dedication to law and order (per The Atlantic). Appointed director of the Bureau of Investigation (later the FBI) in 1924 while still in his 20s, Hoover maintained his grip on the agency for decades through careful politicking and genuine law enforcement. An upright, nonpartisan reputation that only gradually eroded through the decades got an early boost through the bureau's work investigating the Osage murders.

Per History, the Osage, a Native American Tribe, were originally from Kansas before they were forcibly relocated in the 19th century. They made their new home in a part of northeastern Oklahoma. When the Osage bought the land, they also bought the mineral rights, which paid off handsomely when oil was discovered. The fees paid by oil barons made the Osage, who each received royalties, very wealthy people by the 1920s. In 1923 the tribe took a payout out of $30 million, equivalent to 540 million in 2023. With success, however, came jealousy from white neighbors — jealousy that culminated in murder. The Osage killings became the FBI's first large-scale case, and it helped salvage the bureau's reputation — though not without cost.