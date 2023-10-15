What Happened To Theodore Roosevelt's Children?

Theodore Roosevelt's second child, first son, and first child with his second wife, Edith Kermit Carow, was Theodore Roosevelt Jr., known as "Ted." Although Ted, born in 1887, shared many of his father's interests, such as hunting and exploring, he felt considerable pressure as the son and namesake of the president, which caused him to suffer migraine headaches through much of his young life. Nevertheless, he followed his father's example by attending Harvard, where he performed well, and after graduation, he became a partner in an investment banking firm in Philadelphia. But his real desire was to serve in the military.

After marrying Eleanor Butler Alexander, with whom he would have four children, in 1910, Ted got his chance to serve in World War I. He and his younger brother Archibald were commissioned as officers in 1917, and Ted and Eleanor went to France, leaving their children with Ted's mother as Eleanor worked as a supervisor for female volunteers. In 1918, Ted was shot in the knee while still suffering the effects of a gas attack, and his life was saved by his brother-in-law, a doctor serving in the war.

Ted then entered politics, serving in the New York Assembly, then as Assistant Secretary to the Navy, governor of Puerto Rico, and governor of the Philippines. When World War II began, he re-enlisted and became a brigadier general. Ted earned a Medal of Honor for his actions at Normandy in 1944, but died a few weeks later of a heart attack. He was 56 years old.