Killers Of The Flower Moon: What Happened To The Real Mollie Kyle?

Long-suffering Mollie Kyle was the focus of a terrible plot to steal the Osage Indian community's newfound oil wealth. Played by Lily Gladstone (pictured) in "Killers of the Flower Moon," Kyle takes center stage in an epic three-and-a-half-hour-long flick that details the total annihilation of her family in the name of greed. Caution — spoilers to follow.

The real Kyle was a member of the Osage Indian Nation, who were subject to a surprising upturn in their fortunes in the early 20th century. Having been forced onto a reservation in Oklahoma in the 1870s, the tribe unexpectedly made heaps of cash after oil was discovered on their land. They were eventually awarded a payout in 1923 of $30 million — the equivalent of nearly $540 million today — becoming some of the richest people in the entire world, per capita, according to PBS.

Unfortunately, that's where the heartwarming part of their story ends. Before long the Osage Nation were watched like hawks, and even appointed white guardians to ensure they spent their wealth "appropriately."

Many people tried to steal money from the Osage, but some went even further and began systematically murdering tribe members. Unsuspecting Kyle became the target of one such plot thanks to her marriage to conman Ernest Burkhart. Before long, Kyle's family began to die in various grisly ways — shot, poisoned, and blown up — until finally she too, became a target.