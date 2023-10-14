Whatever Happened To The Menendez Brothers' Home?
In the late '80s, Erik and Lyle Menendez seemingly lived a cushy life of wealth and privilege in their Beverly Hills mansion. However, all was not well within — and the brothers brutally executed their mother and father in the family home in August 1989. The pair argued that years of childhood physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their father pushed them to orchestrate the murder of both their parents. More skeptical minds believed that they had simply been after his fortune.
The Menendez brothers were just 18 and 21 years old when they used shotguns to kill their parents, blowing out their kneecaps for added credibility and blaming it on the mob. Nonetheless, the manner in which the murders were carried out led police to suspect a crime of passion, and the pair eventually confessed to the killings after a seven-year-long investigation, stating that a history of grotesque abuse had driven them to seek vengeance.
The enviable estate that the family left behind included the "murder mansion" — which once belonged to Elton John — and a second home in Calabasas. However, the former would not sell easily. Since then, the property has changed hands multiple times and has drawn the attention of morbid-minded true crime enthusiasts.
The Menendez Estate
José Menendez, the father of the two brothers, arrived in America as a fairly ordinary Cuban immigrant. By the time he died, he was a millionaire who had worked in both the music industry and Hollywood over the course of his career. According to the Los Angeles Times, the estate he left behind was initially valued at over $14 million.
The estate included two homes: The family's first house in Calabasas, which was being refurbished at the time of the murder, and a property in Beverly Hills where the murder took place. The luxurious Calabasas house was appraised at $2.65 million and contains a tennis court, swimming pool, wet bar, and guest house (via the Los Angeles Times). During the probate auction in 1994, it fetched just $1.325 million.
The Beverly Hills murder house, 722 North Elm Drive, also lost some of its original value. Built in 1927 and redesigned in the 1980s, the two-story mansion was initially said to be worth a whopping $4.8 million and could claim Elton John and Prince among its previous owners. However, now saddled with a pretty grim history, it eventually sold for much less — after being rented out to a Saudi prince for $50,000 it finally sold for $3,607,975 in 1991.
The Beverly Hills House today
According to Yahoo, despite the abuse and murders that took place on the property, the Menendez Beverly Hills home has been resold several times. It was owned by the mystery writer William Link for an eight-year period before being sold to business executive Sam Delug in 2001. In 2023, the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom property was listed on Zillow with an assessed value of over $5 million.
Although many years have passed since the murders, the present owners still have to contend with curious visitors turning up in their driveway, and the site has become a place of interest for those engaged in true crime tourism. On the true crime website Morbid Tourism, for example, the house features alongside the likes of the Amityville Horror House as a notable spooky location. A number of YouTubers have also filmed themselves visiting the mansion — most notably Jake Webber, whose driveby visit to the mansion netted him over 1 million views.