Whatever Happened To The Menendez Brothers' Home?

In the late '80s, Erik and Lyle Menendez seemingly lived a cushy life of wealth and privilege in their Beverly Hills mansion. However, all was not well within — and the brothers brutally executed their mother and father in the family home in August 1989. The pair argued that years of childhood physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their father pushed them to orchestrate the murder of both their parents. More skeptical minds believed that they had simply been after his fortune.

The Menendez brothers were just 18 and 21 years old when they used shotguns to kill their parents, blowing out their kneecaps for added credibility and blaming it on the mob. Nonetheless, the manner in which the murders were carried out led police to suspect a crime of passion, and the pair eventually confessed to the killings after a seven-year-long investigation, stating that a history of grotesque abuse had driven them to seek vengeance.

The enviable estate that the family left behind included the "murder mansion" — which once belonged to Elton John — and a second home in Calabasas. However, the former would not sell easily. Since then, the property has changed hands multiple times and has drawn the attention of morbid-minded true crime enthusiasts.