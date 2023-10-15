The Biggest Controversies From FDR's Presidency

Franklin Roosevelt was often branded a communist sympathizer, and his policy towards the USSR did not help him. The communist state, which rose out of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, received American recognition in 1933.

The president justified his decision on economic and strategic grounds, arguing the United States would have a partner in countering Japanese expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, while also providing a business opportunity to American companies. Even anticommunists such as Henry Ford supported that, having struck a deal to make cars in the USSR in 1929.

While American political and business interests supported recognition, opposition worried it would embolden Soviet agitation in the U.S. Organizations such as the American Communist Party were already following a Moscow-set agenda, while businessmen such as Armand Hammer lobbied politicians on the Soviets' behalf. There was also the moral issue: The USSR was actively engaging in genocide.

The Holodomor was a Soviet-induced famine in Ukraine that killed between 3-7 million Ukrainians. The official White House position, per Ray Gamache, writing in Harvard Ukrainian Studies, was that Roosevelt was unaware of the Holodomor. Yet, a series of Roosevelt's statements suggest the opposite. He even met with New York Times journalist Walter Duranty, who became notorious for covering up the famine. Soviet recognition, Gamache argues, effectively gave Roosevelt's blessing to the Soviet use of famine as a political weapon.