Katharine Hepburn And John Wayne's Political Feud Explained

In the late 1940s and early 1950s, Hollywood was at war with itself during a time that would become known as the Red Scare. On one side, rabid anti-communists backed the U.S. House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) in its investigations into alleged Communists in America. Among these conservatives were Ronald Reagan and John Wayne. On the other side, left-leaning actors like Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn spoke out against what they saw as the overreaching of HUAC, especially in regard to their colleagues in the film world who would become known as the Hollywood Ten.

These 10 men — including the novelists and screenwriters Ring Lardner and Dalton Trumbo — were blacklisted by the industry's moguls and jailed by the U.S. government for contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions regarding their political beliefs.