John Stamos Is A Bigger Fan Of Elvis Than You Realize

As anyone who has seen "Full House" knows, Uncle Jesse's Elvis Presley obsession often manifested itself in eccentric ways, including the character's attempts to secretly dress up as the King of Rock 'n' Roll. In a later season, Uncle Jesse performs an almost perfect Elvis impression on stage, suggesting that Stamos could have made it as a full-time impersonator if the comedy acting hadn't worked out.

The quality of Stamos' impressions belie the fact that the actor himself is also an Elvis fanatic, who first stirred his imagination in his early years. "I think the first time I saw him, the word 'supernova' came into my head," Stamos recalls, according to Billboard. "I was just immediately in awe. He had it all. Nobody's had it all. People have good voices, or they're good looking, or they're charismatic, or they're good people, but it's the combination."

Stamos' personal love for Elvis and his music meant he remained associated with the late star throughout his career. In 1994, the actor and musician hosted a high-profile tribute to Elvis featuring dozens of performers which took place at the Pyramid Theater in Elvis Presley's hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. In 2019, Stamos revealed that his affinity with his idol is so great that his toddler son Billy got the two of them confused in pictures, per Oprah Daily.