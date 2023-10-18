Whatever Happened To The LaBianca House?

The former LaBianca home in Los Angeles is among the most notorious houses in America as the site of one of the brutal and violent Charles Manson "family" murders. On August 10, 1969, Manson told three of his followers – Charles "Tex" Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Leslie Van Houten to break into the LaBianca home and murder its occupants, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. After stabbing the couple to death, the killers daubed messages in blood on the walls before they left.

The murders were part of a chaotic killing spree carried out by Manson and his followers, one which included the famous slaying of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and her high-profile house guests. The LaBiancas in contrast were a totally ordinary couple who seemed to have been targeted at random. The pair were dispatched with utmost brutality — Rosemary alone was stabbed 41 times — and Leno was left with a knife in his throat and "war" etched into his stomach.

Although the idea of owning the LaBianca house is no doubt disturbing to most people, it has found a number of buyers over the years. Among them has been none other than "Ghost Adventures" presenter Zak Bagans, who was not fazed by the house's disturbing past.