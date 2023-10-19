Sad Details About Famous Film Score Composers

With 10 Oscar nominations to his name, James Horner was one of the foremost composers in modern film music. His work on "Titanic" still holds the record for the highest-selling orchestral soundtrack ever, while other scores like "Braveheart" and "Legends of the Fall" have racked millions of streams on Spotify. His sweeping orchestrations and heartfelt melodies defined the sound of modern blockbuster epics, a genre he would continue to define with his lauded work on "Avatar."

Sadly, Horner's life was shockingly cut short in 2015. An experienced pilot, Horner was flying one of his own planes in southern California when, after several rapid changes in altitude and flight speed, he crashed in a remote area of Ventura County and died shortly after. The National Transportation Safety Board attributed the crash to Horner flying too close to terrain. They also noted that the composer's toxicology report included butalbital and codeine, drugs often combined to treat headaches that potentially hinder one's ability to operate machinery. Ultimately, medical examiners ruled the crash as an accident.

At just 61 years old, Horner still had projects in the pipeline. His final three scores, "Southpaw," "The 33," and "The Magnificent Seven," were released posthumously. According to director James Cameron, Horner was also committed to composing the remaining "Avatar" sequels, which will now be helmed by Horner's "Avatar" collaborator Simon Franglen.