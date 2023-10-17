What Is The Militant Group Hezbollah?

The Islamic terrorist group Hamas, active since the 1980s, carried out the surprise attack on Israel that initiated the 2023 war between the two. This focused attention back on Israel and its neighbors throughout the Middle East, and terrorist groups throughout the region came under renewed public scrutiny. The comparatively newly formed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) saw its power in Iraq and Syria dwindle after its military defeat in 2019. In 1979, the U.S. State Department designated the Syrian government itself a State Sponsor of Terrorism itself. Same goes for the Iranian government in 1984.

Connected to all these groups and governments in one form or another sits the Lebanon-centered Hezbollah, which took root in the country during its protracted 15-year civil war from 1975 to 1990. Per the Middle East Research and Information Project (MERIP) and Migration Policy Institute, the conflict left almost 200,000 dead, left hundreds of thousands without homes and driven into poverty, and forced between 600,000 and 900,000 people to flee the country. Hezbollah arose from this destruction and chaos beginning with suicide bombers and car bombs against foreign embassies, as the Council on Foreign Relations describes. The United States officially labeled it a terrorist organization in 1997. Like many terrorist organizations, it harbored pretensions of political legitimacy. Now, it operates a Shiite Muslim Lebanese political faction, has strong ties to Syria, and receives military support from Iran.