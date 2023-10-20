Women Who Led Successful Rebellions

Throughout history, women have been at the forefront of rebellions. From semi-legendary figures in the first to fifth centuries whose stories blend the line between history and myth to modern revolutionary leaders, women have always played vital roles in uprisings against the powers that be.

Some of the most famous women-led revolutions ended in tragedy and death, making their leaders into martyrs. The most famous of these is likely the Celtic warrior queen Boudica, who refused to submit to the advancing Roman Empire and whose followers killed more than 70,000 Romans and Roman-allied Britons before being defeated. However, there have been many women who led successful rebellions, whether that meant sparking lasting reform in their nations or conquering a kingdom and sitting on the throne themselves.

Some women used their existing power and wealth to build powerful armies, or their political savvy to negotiate for their cause, while others utilized guerilla warfare to topple empires or escaped from enslavement to build their revolutions up from nothing. These revolts were as different as the women who led them – some were bloodless, others resulted in burned cities and hundreds of casualties.