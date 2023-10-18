Where Is Jacob Wetterling's Killer, Danny Heinrich, Now?

On October 22, 1989, 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was cycling home with his friend Aaron Larson and his 10-year-old brother Trevor Wetterling. The boys had gone to rent a video from a store near his family's house in St. Joseph, Minnesota. At an intersection, the boys were intercepted by a man in a car who was wearing a mask and claimed he had a gun. He told the boys to get off the bikes and to lie down in a ditch by the side of the road. The boys complied. Eventually, the man let Trevor and Aaron go, and instructed them to run away across a field without looking back, or he would shoot them. They returned to the Wetterling home to get help, but Jacob was never seen alive again.

It was one of the most harrowing and gut-wrenching crimes in modern Minnesotan history, and all the more disturbing for the local community due to the fact that it would seemingly never be solved. But against almost everyone's expectations, in 2015 there was a major breakthrough in the Jacob Wetterling case, which by then had grown cold, when new DNA evidence brought investigators to the door of Danny Heinrich, a local man who had first been questioned as a suspect shortly after Wetterling's disappearance but was released without charge. Despite having kept his crimes a secret for more than three decades, Heinrich confessed to the killing and led investigators to the location of Wetterling's body. He is currently behind bars.