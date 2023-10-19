Did Jesus Really Teach His Disciples To Hate Their Families?

Jesus was supposedly all about getting us to love each other — yet in one particularly confusing passage in the New Testament, he tells us to do the exact opposite. In the New International Version of the Bible, the curious line reads "If anyone comes to me and does not hate father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters — yes, even their own life — such a person cannot be my disciple" (NIV 14: 26).

So what gives? The command makes more sense in context, but even then there are multiple ways of interpreting it depending on what you believe. The offending line is part of a much longer passage about the cost of being a disciple in which Christ warns his followers that a life lived with him involves great sacrifices they may not be willing to make — he was arrested and killed after all.

A bit further along in the passage, he underlines his point by saying " ... those of you who do not give up everything you have cannot be my disciples. Still, "hate" is a strong word. Are we supposed to take him literally? Or is it simply a rhetorical device?