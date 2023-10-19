Whatever Happened To Paul Frank?

Maybe you don't know the face of the man behind the monkey, but you certainly know of his work. Does the name Julius mean anything to you? How about when I tell you that Julius is a monkey with an unnaturally flat expression? If that doesn't ring a bell it should, because for many years in the early 2000s and beyond, Julius' face was one of the best known in the world of pop culture, appearing on stickers, clothes, bags, and merch which proved popular across all age groups and demographics.

The designer responsible for Julius is a man named Paul Frank Sunich, better known as Paul Frank, who began his career in his garage in Huntington Beach, California, in the mid-1990s, having been gifted a sewing machine by his mother, according to Vanity Fair. He began by making wallets as gifts for friends and soon settled on a monkey logo based on the classic sock puppet. Soon, his designs built up a cult following in his local area and attracted a devoted base of repeat customers who turned Julius and Frank's other creations into a word-of-mouth phenomenon. Soon, local businessmen John Oswald and Ryan Heuser came calling, ready to help Frank take his pop art design business to the next level and bring it to the world. Within the space of just a few years, Julius the Monkey was an icon, and Paul Frank Industries had proven to be a roaring success. However, Frank wasn't allowed to enjoy the high life for long.