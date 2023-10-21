Where Are Tree And Julia Heim From The Garden Now?

Nowadays, even remote, off-the-grid agrarian communes can't escape the prying eyes of the internet and its snide, unasked-for opinions (unless those communes are actually cults, in which case, pry away). The sad and strange story of the Lafayette, Tennessee commune The Garden portrays this exact setup, centered around what seems like characters in fiction but are actually real people recording TikToks about things like using pee to grow crops and showering using a DIY rain bucket-and-hose method.

The Liverpool, U.K.-born young man in those videos — who goes by "Tree" but should otherwise remain anonymous out of concern about harassment — joined The Garden and let folks know about it via TikTok starting January 2021, as Inverse describes. In short order, overinvolved internet sleuths decried The Garden as a cult and spread destructive gossip about it. Some claims seemed horrifying on the surface, but only when restricted to Twitter-length under-explanations like, "They killed and ate a cat" — an act done to protect the commune's food source (chickens) and also not waste a killed animal.

Ultimately, The Garden's "grand experiment in truth" — as hacker and former member David Guthrie called it on Inverse — collapsed under outside scrutiny. Members received death threats, the commune closed to the public, and Tree was accused of abusing the American visa system. Nonetheless, Tree and his partner Julia Heim have seemingly moved on with no trouble. As their YouTube channel shows, they've simply continued traveling and living around the U.S. off-grid.