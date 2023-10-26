Who Is Francis Bourgeois, The Internet's Charming Train Enthusiast?

If you've ever scrolled through TikTok, you've probably stumbled across at least one of Francis Bourgeois' videos. Known for his work as a trainspotter and his major enthusiasm for all rail networks in general, Bourgeois is also known for the debatably unflattering close-up angles at which he films himself watching trains go by using a camera attached to his head. However, the TikTok sensation has a lot more under his belt than you may think.

The first potentially surprising thing about Francis Bourgeois is that it isn't actually his real name — that happens to be Luke Magnus Nicolson. The trainspotter has been open about his decision to change his name, telling The Guardian that he was motivated by worry about what future employees might think. He chose "Bourgeois" after seeing some works by Louise Bourgeois at an exhibition in Somerset. In addition to trainspotting, Francis Bourgeois has done some modeling work. He shot footage (train related, of course) and photographs for a Gucci x North Face collaboration and was also featured in a Paul Smith campaign, both in early 2022.