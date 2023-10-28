The Perfumes Marilyn Monroe Reportedly Couldn't Get Enough Of

It can be argued that actress and model Marilyn Monroe is known as much for her choice of perfume as she is for her red lipstick and blonde hair, and one of the most iconic perfumes in history was among her picks. First associated with Monroe in the 1950s, Chanel No. 5 is still as enduringly popular as the actress herself. However, you may not know that alongside Chanel No. 5, Monroe also wore Rose Geranium by Floris London.

People often change the perfume they wear throughout their lives, but not Monroe — she seemed to stick to the same couple of fragrances. Judging by these two scents, it appears the actress had a penchant for intense floral perfumes that were both feminine and elegant. If you want to exude Monroe's timelessly sexy yet fresh energy, here's all you need to know about her two fragrances of choice and what they smell like.