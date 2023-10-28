Givenchy's Close Relationship With Audrey Hepburn

Throughout her life, Audrey Hepburn would continue to wear Givenchy, even when she retired from the film industry. Nevertheless, her friendship with the designer went far beyond fashion. In 1992, when Hepburn was close to death and desperate to return to her home in Switzerland, her husband Robert Wolders told People that Hubert de Givenchy stepped in as one of the people to get her there. Due to Hepburn's fragility, she couldn't take a regular flight and instead took a private jet given by Givenchy and another friend in order to get back to Switzerland.

Touchingly, Wolders additionally recalled how Hepburn asked a friend to buy three winter coats during her last Christmas season, one of which was for Givenchy. The late star's husband, who passed away in 2018, recalled her sentiment behind the gifts. "She said, 'Please think of me when you wear them.' Later on, when we went to bed, she said, 'It was the most beautiful Christmas I ever had.'"

Moreover, per The Guardian, Hepburn made de Givenchy the mediator of her will before her 1993 death. Clearly, the respect the two had for each other ran deep. Speaking of Hepburn 24 years after her passing, Givenchy said of his late friend and muse, "Audrey is still present in my mind because she was an exceptional lady."