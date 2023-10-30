The Dark Truth Of The Most Haunted Bridges In The World

Bridges may seem to be pretty innocuous places. Apart from the odd bridge collapse here and there, they have become taken for granted as they allow us to easily cross rivers, creeks, ravines and the like. Unless you're a covered bridge enthusiast or an engineering nerd, chances are that you don't go out of your way to really consider these structures. But perhaps you should. Some bridges are supposedly home to spirits who have spent more time on the span than the few minutes it might take to cross it.

If you've heard of a local haunted bridge legend, chances are good that it's a variant of the crybaby bridge. In this story form, a parent and child often meet a terrible end on the structure. One or both are left to cry out on the bridge long after their deaths and perhaps lightly menace thrill-seekers who visit the bridge after dark by offering up ghostly phrases and manifesting a glowing orb or two.

Beyond that basic form, there remains plenty of room for chilling tales of haunted bridges across the globe. And while some of the tales behind them are hard to verify, other spots are linked to very real horrors still affecting communities to this day.