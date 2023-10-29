Movies Inspired By The Disturbing True Story Of Josef Fritzl

Austria's second most notorious villain after Hitler, Josef Fritzl has generated enough nightmare fuel to inspire a number of movies. To say the subject matter is sensitive would be quite an understatement — and each subsequent adaptation has attempted to handle the topic in a different manner.

In one of the most shocking abuse cases in history, Fritzl locked up his daughter Elisabeth for 24 years, subjecting her to rape and abuse and forcing her to give birth to seven of his children. He was only caught when one of their adult children grew very ill in captivity and had to be taken to hospital. Some of the details of Elisabeth's confinement are so disturbing they scarcely bear repeating, but that hasn't stopped directors from fashioning Fritzl's crimes into on-screen drama. The story of Elisabeth's life has gone on to inspire the critically acclaimed "Room," a book-turned-movie that draws heavily on the case — as well as the lesser-known flicks "Girl in the Basement" and "The Chalk Line." Each film draws on the events of the Fritzl case to tell a very different story.