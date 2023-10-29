The Tragic Tale Of Queen Elizabeth II's Cousins, Katherine And Nerissa

Watching television shows — even those that are advertised as being heavily based in reality — with a bit of skepticism is probably a good thing these days. But here's the thing: Sometimes, even the wildest, most unbelievable, and most heartbreaking tales are true. That's the case with one Princess Margaret-centric storyline in "The Crown," and the show only scratched the surface.

While audiences waited impatiently for storylines that involved longtime royal favorite Princess Diana, it was Season 4 that featured one of the strangest stories in recent royal history: That's the tale of Nerissa and Katherine Bowes-Lyon. Who? They're not household names for a good reason, and it turns out that in 1941, the sisters — first cousins of Queen Elizabeth II — were sent to live in a Victorian-era institution that was then called the Royal Earlswood Hospital. Then? They were forgotten about.

The drama that plays out in "The Crown" has Princess Margaret learning about the women, and calling everyone out on the fact that they'd been largely brushed under the rug. And here's where fact and fiction separate a little: Margaret's conversation with the Queen Mother likely didn't happen, but the tragic existence of the sisters isn't just very real, it's shockingly recent. Their story only came to an end with the death of Katherine in 2014, and yes, that's worth saying again: 2014. As is often the case, the truth is actually much, much stranger than fiction.