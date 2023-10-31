Bonfire Night: Your Guide To The Fall Celebration

Robert Catesby's plot involved a total of 13 conspirators, all Catholics, who found themselves in a country that was growing increasingly hostile to their faith. As Royal Museums Greenwich points out, British Catholics had long suffered oppression under the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, but with her death and the ascension of King James I, they were hopeful of receiving greater religious tolerance. However, the new king disappointed the Catholics in 1604 by denouncing the faith and declaring that Catholic priests were banished, leading those such as Catesby and his sympathizers to believe that the era of oppression was far from over. They decided, therefore, to assassinate King James I during the State Opening of Parliament, a ceremony in which the monarch is invited to the Houses of Parliament to deliver a speech outlining the government's plans for the coming year.

The conspirators gained access to a cellar beneath the Houses of Parliament, which under the direction of Guy Fawkes the group filled with enough barrels of gunpowder — 36 in total — to cause an explosion large enough to kill the king upon his visit. However, days before the assassination was due to take place, an anonymous letter informing Catholic peer Lord Monteagle not to attend the opening of Parliament raised suspicions that a plot was afoot.

On the morning of November 5, Fawkes was discovered carrying a supply of fuses and matches, and his supply of gunpowder was also uncovered. The plan was foiled. Fawkes was tortured and forced to reveal the identities of his co-conspirators, who were rounded up and executed or killed while attempting to flee.