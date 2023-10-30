Tragic Details About Matthew Perry's Life

It's human nature to reach a certain age and start to contemplate one's own mortality, and there's not much that can trigger those thoughts like the untimely death of a star we grew up with. For an entire generation, those stars were the cast of "Friends," and when Matthew Perry became the first cast member to pass away on October 28, 2023, tributes poured in — but when he released his memoir the year prior, he'd already revealed some pretty dark thoughts.

"My life from the outside looks great. It really does. And sometimes it is, but I think people will be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came. I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody. And that's a very scary thing to be living with," he said, speaking to People, not only about his memoir but of the addiction he had been living with for years.

Perry got candid about just how low the lows of his life were and heartbreakingly revealed in interviews what he wanted his legacy to be. He told Tom Power: "The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it. ... When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned."