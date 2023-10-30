How The Beatles Created Their Final New Song In 2023

The last time all four members of the Beatles were in a recording studio together, the tension between the band's two main songwriters — John Lennon and Paul McCartney — was palpable. It was August 20, 1969, during the final mixing of Lennon's song "I Want You (She's So Heavy)" for the "Abbey Road" album, according to "100 Things Beatles Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die." Exactly one month later, Lennon left the band.

More than 50 years since that contentious session, all four members of the Beatles appear on a brand new song — aptly named "Now and Then" — set for release on November 2, 2023, although only two of the Beatles are still alive as of this writing. It involved recordings from 1995 and 2022 sessions and was created with the help of artificial intelligence. "It was the closest we'll ever come to having him back in the room, so it was very emotional for all of us," drummer Ringo Starr said in a press statement (per The New York Times). "It was like John was there, you know. It's far out."