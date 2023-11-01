What Happened To Ginger Alden, Elvis Presley's Former Fiancee?

Per Express, Elvis Presley's father, Vernon Presley, seemed relatively neutral towards Ginger Alden. "I never got to know Ginger Alden well," he shared. "She's not much of a talker, but a while back Elvis told me he'd fallen in love with her. 'This is the love I've been searching for,' he said. 'I want more children, a son. And I want Ginger to be my children's mother.'" However, the outlet also said Vernon suggested the King might have changed his mind about marriage.

Nevertheless, Presley's uncle, Vester Presley, heavily disliked Alden. "Ginger Alden is dead now as far as the family is concerned. We don't even recognize her as a human being. She couldn't get in here [Graceland] on her own to save her life. She's barred from inside the house," he stated, per Express. "She can go to the grave by calling and asking. Any time she comes to this gate I've got to call Vernon and okay it. We're not interested in her. She took advantage of Elvis' name."

Alden's father heavily disputed Vester's claims, saying that his daughter would have preferred to maintain a close relationship with Presley's family, implying the singer would be shocked at how she was being treated.