14 Famous Graves You Can Visit At LA's Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is one of the oldest on the West Coast and contains the graves of some of the biggest stars and most famous filmmakers from Hollywood's silent era, Golden Age, and beyond.

The list of stars at Hollywood Forever is staggering. Just as notable are the ones who are missing. Academy Award-winning actress Hattie McDaniel specifically requested to be buried there, but when she died in 1952, cemeteries in the area never allowed Black people to be buried alongside white ones. Today, a cenotaph to McDaniel can be found in the Garden of Legends, South of the Lake, which has a view of the Hollywood sign – but her body is elsewhere.

For fans of film history, The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is one of the most fascinating destinations in Hollywood, and many travel there every year to pay tribute to some of the most influential figures in Hollywood history.