The Romantic Wedding Day Present Prince Rainier Commissioned For Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier's wedding quickly became one of the societal events of the century due to the romantic, fairytale-esque vibe of the pair's courtship, and the Prince's gift to the future Princess of Monaco only fed into this fairytale. As part of his wedding gift to the American actress, he commissioned a perfume named Fleurissimo. Created by the revered British perfume house Creed, which was established in 1760, the scent was worn by Kelly on her wedding day. Creed was no stranger to creating special scents — the brains behind some of the world's best-known perfumes also created a scent for Audrey Hepburn called "Spring Flower."

The couple married in 1956 at St. Nicholas Cathedral in Monaco. The guest list included Hollywood royalty like Cary Grant and Ava Gardner alongside actual royalty, and everything was decked out in sumptuous glamour. The scent Kelly wore on her wedding day had to rise to the occasion, and it did just that by becoming one of the most memorable perfumes ever worn by actors.