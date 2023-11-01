Every Baby That Was Born In The White House

The first child believed to have been born in the White House was Black, enslaved, and considered the property of the then-president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, according to "Black Hands, White House: Slave Labor and the Making of America" by Renee K. Harrison. After he moved into the White House in 1801, Jefferson brought one of the people he enslaved at Monticello to Washington: a 14-year-old girl named Ursula Granger. The new president intended to have Granger study under the White House's French chef, so that his plantation would have someone trained in cooking fancy food.

However, this plan would not work out with Granger, as she gave birth sometime before March 22, 1802, about six months after she arrived in Washington. The father was Wormley Hughes, who had remained back at Monticello. It's not clear if they were married at this point, but they would eventually wed and go on to have another 12 children together. However, the baby born in the White House, a boy named Asnet, was not well.

Jefferson was away from Washington when his steward wrote him a letter (via the National Archives) on August 17, 1802. It contained sad news: "Sir, the poor little child Asnet died on the 14th of this month, but I assure you that the good Lord rendered a great service to him and to his mother, since he would have been infirm all his life." Ursula returned to Monticello shortly after this.