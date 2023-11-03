Is Long Island Actually An Island?

You'd think it'd be easy to determine when a landmass is or isn't an island. Here's a simple, multistep process: 1) Stand on land, 2) Look around, and 3) If you're surrounded by water, you're on an island. Some islands are big, like Greenland, the world's largest non-continental landmass. Some islands are miniscule, like the recently volcanically-formed Surtsey south of Iceland. Some are a part of archipelagoes like the Maldives. But when you figure that even whole continents like North America are technically surrounded by water on all sides — as is every landmass on Earth — you can see how even seemingly simple definitions can get tricky. And when common sense abuts legal precedent, all bets are off.

Such is the case with Long Island, a case that exemplifies the weird entanglement of legal necessities and everyday reality. Long Island passes our island test because it's surrounded by water, and you can only access it via bridges from Midtown, Harlem, and the Bronx. So yes, it's an island. But does the U.S. Supreme Court consider it an island? No, as the 1985 United States v. Maine case explains (per Justia). We'll save you a long and technical read by telling you that the court ruled Long Island to be a peninsula and extension of the New York mainland. They did this to prevent disputes over who owns the surrounding water, as an island would technically be in "open sea" and fall under federal jurisdiction — not state.