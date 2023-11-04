Who Inherited Patsy Cline's Fortune After She Died?

Country legend Patsy Cline sat on a plane and began to write. She wasn't penning a new hit tune, but rather, on that day in April 1961, while on her way to perform a concert in Kansas City, Kansas, she began to write out her last will and testament on Delta Airlines stationery, according to "Patsy Cline: The Making of an Icon." She wanted the bulk of her estate to go to her mother, Hilda Hensley, along with her two children, Julie and Allen, until they were 18. Though Cline was married to a man named Charlie Dick, she and Dick had a turbulent relationship, according to The Buffalo News. To Dick, she left some furniture and their car.

Two years later, on March 5, 1963, Cline and three others died when the plane her manager Randy Hughes was flying crashed into a wooded hillside in bad weather in Camden, Tennessee, per the Nashville Banner. They were headed to Nashville from another concert in Kansas City, Kansas. Because Cline never filed the will everything went to her husband.