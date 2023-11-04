Details About Katharine Hepburn's Lengthy Affair With Spencer Tracy

The age in which Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy were at the height of their fame was truly tumultuous, with repercussions for Hollywood and its stars. After first collaborating and beginning their affair on the set of "Woman of the Year," Hepburn and Tracy starred in "Keeper of the Flame," a piece of overt ​​propaganda. In particular, it was intent on reinforcing the American public's commitment to the war effort and optimism that the Allied forces would defeat the Nazis. But the pair found themselves in the crosshairs a few years later when Cold War paranoia saw the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) investigate Hollywood for signs of Soviet sympathy and attempt to identify and root out potential communists (via Vanity Fair). Hepburn was never a communist, though her liberal upbringing and progressive outlook were well known. But after she gave a speech in 1947 decrying what she perceived as the HUAC's attack on creative freedom, she came into the firing line herself.

Per the same source, Hepburn's FBI file says Tracy managed to convince Adolphe Menjou — who was working as an informant for the HUAC — to convince the investigators that Hepburn wanted to disown her speech, and a statement was read over the radio on her behalf. She avoided being subpoenaed. Years later, it emerged that the FBI had known about the Hepburn-Tracy affair all along (per "An Affair to Remember").