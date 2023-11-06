What's The Difference Between Hemp And Marijuana?
Hemp: That stuff that vegan milk and hippie backpacks are made from. Marijuana: That stuff you eat or smoke that gets you high. Simple, right? But you might have heard along the way that hemp and marijuana are the same thing, or at least related to each other. So does that mean you could burn your hemp backpack and get hella stoned on its fumes? Could you drink like 10 liters of hemp milk at one time and get super wasted, or at least chill enough to stop telling people what an awesome alternative to cow milk it is? Some may be sad to hear that the answer to both questions is "no." But yes, hemp and pot are the same thing — kind of.
Hemp and marijuana both come from the exact same cannabis plant: That leafy green herb that made Mike Tyson calm way the heck down. The only difference between the two of them is the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content, as Healthline explains. If the dried cannabis in question has a THC content of 0.3% or less, it's hemp, and it can go in your organic smoothie. If the THC content is higher than 0.3%, it's marijuana, and it can be packed into blunts and puffed. Why 0.3%, you ask? It's just a convention, one established in the 1979 book "The Species Problem in Cannabis" by Ernest Small. So could you perhaps smoke dried cannabis with a THC percentage of 0.3% that would otherwise become a hemp product? Your call.
Hemp was selectively bred over the years
As the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Museum explains, cannabis has been consumed going back to that most blazed of Chinese emperors, Shen Nung, circa 2727 B.C.E. The cannabis plant grew wild long before it was collected and domesticated, and as the marijuana seed bank MSNL says, it still grows wild in places like Nepal, Mexico, and Jamaica. If left untouched, this cannabis grows into its "largest and most potent" version, especially if harvested in autumn.
As MSNL continues, hemp also grows naturally in places in the United States like Nebraska, Minnesota, and Oklahoma. Notably, hemp doesn't contain tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), the compound that produces the psychoactive THC that makes people high. The University of Saskatchewan reported in 2011 that a "simple genetic switch" turns off THCA production (via American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). "Essentially, this means that over thousands of years of cultivation, hemp farmers selectively bred Cannabis sativa into two distinct strains — one for fibre and seed, and one for medicine," the AAAS wrote.
Unlike marijuana, hemp is exclusively made from cannabis sativa
As noted by Britannica and WebMD, hemp comes from Cannabis sativa plants — not Cannabis indica or Cannabis ruderalis. CBD (cannabidiol) makers Alpinols go into some detail about the differences between sativa, indica, and ruderalis. In short, sativa grows tall, quickly, and with long leaves, and when consumed it has a stimulating yet relaxing effect. It also typically has more THC than CBD (the former is psychoactive, the latter is not). Meanwhile, indica is short, shrub-like, and usually has less THC than CBD. Finally, ruderalis doesn't branch and has narrow leaves, which produce a low yield. HERBLIZ says this species typically has high CBD levels and low THC levels.
Hemp itself is a wildly versatile product. We joked about hemp milk and hemp bags earlier in this article, and Alpinols extends the list to now-familiar hemp oil, hemp flour, and hemp seeds. In discussing this type of "industrial hemp" further, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) even mentions products like hemp biofuel and building materials. This is why the article not only describes cannabis as miraculous in its applications but also discusses how it uses far less water to grow than crops like cotton, absorbs more carbon dioxide, is a renewable resource that practically takes care of itself, and is perfect for developing countries to boost their economies. Ultimately, whether you prefer your cannabis plant in doobie or shoe form, you can't go wrong with the results.