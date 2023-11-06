What's The Difference Between Hemp And Marijuana?

Hemp: That stuff that vegan milk and hippie backpacks are made from. Marijuana: That stuff you eat or smoke that gets you high. Simple, right? But you might have heard along the way that hemp and marijuana are the same thing, or at least related to each other. So does that mean you could burn your hemp backpack and get hella stoned on its fumes? Could you drink like 10 liters of hemp milk at one time and get super wasted, or at least chill enough to stop telling people what an awesome alternative to cow milk it is? Some may be sad to hear that the answer to both questions is "no." But yes, hemp and pot are the same thing — kind of.

Hemp and marijuana both come from the exact same cannabis plant: That leafy green herb that made Mike Tyson calm way the heck down. The only difference between the two of them is the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content, as Healthline explains. If the dried cannabis in question has a THC content of 0.3% or less, it's hemp, and it can go in your organic smoothie. If the THC content is higher than 0.3%, it's marijuana, and it can be packed into blunts and puffed. Why 0.3%, you ask? It's just a convention, one established in the 1979 book "The Species Problem in Cannabis" by Ernest Small. So could you perhaps smoke dried cannabis with a THC percentage of 0.3% that would otherwise become a hemp product? Your call.