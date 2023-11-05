What Happened To Kurt Cobain's Seattle House?

Though hardcore fans have reportedly continued to venture to the neighborhood where Kurt Cobain's short life tragically ended, his former home remains a private property, with no tours or official memorial to the grunge trailblazer. Little information has been released about the house in the years since, though the deed to it has passed between several new owners since Courtney Love decided to sell it in 1997, per King County records. The house was also renovated in 1999, with the owner investing $250,000 in the property to develop a new garage and retaining wall.

The property has evidently been maintained to a good standard since then, as it remains a valuable and desirable Seattle home despite its tragic past. It was more than two decades later that money changed hands for Cobain's Seattle home, selling in 2020 for $7,050,000. However, though the property was listed online for several months before being sold, no images of the house's interior were shared, meaning that what Cobain and Love's former home looks like inside today remains a mystery.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org

[Featured image by Etsy Ketsy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]