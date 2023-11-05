Who Had The Most Children Recorded In The Bible?

In a time when kings had harems and women had no birth control, a fair few biblical rulers had a lot of kids. Unfortunately, they aren't all named, and the Bible doesn't always go into detail, so we can't be entirely sure who had the most. King Solomon, for example, supposedly had 700 wives and 300 concubines. However, the Old Testament mentions just three of his kids, which seems like a strangely low number. If accurate, Soloman would surely be on a par with the likes of Genghis Khan for his fecundity (unless he had some serious fertility issues).

The person with the most named sons and daughters in the bible (like father like son?) is one of Solomon's kids, Rehoboam, with 88 children altogether. He is closely followed by Ahab and Gideon, with 70 offspring each. You may not be particularly familiar with Rehoboam because he wasn't a great king, but he was actually pretty important. Rehoboam's Israel was divided into two after he lost control of the general population in a revolt, and the unfortunate monarch wound up ruling just the southern part of the country — Judah. Still, he was powerful enough to have scores of women at his beck and call — and many kids as a result.