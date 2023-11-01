Why Donald Trump Is Getting Compared To John Gotti

He's well-represented on the American stage — the swaggering man from New York City. Stocky, suited, and sporting a distinctive coif, he reached prominence in middle age and still strives to project vitality. A braggadocious attitude, charm, and a certain savvy with the press helped win him supporters in his battles against the legal, political, and cultural forces that came against him. The man's outsized personality may turn him into a likable or comic character for some. But behind the bravado, evidence points to a venal, corrupt, ruthless man full of dark thoughts and darker deeds.

For many, the New Yorker who most exemplifies this description is former president Donald Trump. But that same description could apply to a number of prominent figures in the American mafia, such as "The Dapper Don" himself: John Gotti of the Gambino crime family. Gotti's ostentatious manner delighted tabloid writers and helped win him a following in working-class neighborhoods, not unlike Trump. But it was also a terrible way for a mob boss to conduct himself, and despite his second moniker — "Teflon Don" — Gotti's lack of caution helped to land him in prison.

Before his downfall, Gotti was a fierce gangster who tolerated no disloyalty, a trait Trump notoriously shares. Prosecutor Mark F. Pomerantz claimed in his book "People vs. Donald Trump" that Gotti was the only figure besides Trump so obsessed with loyalty and punishing those without it. He also found the two comparably adept at evading the repercussions of their crimes (per The New York Times).