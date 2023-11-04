The Tragic Story Of The Sinking Of The Lusitania

As you would expect of a large ship carrying thousands of passengers on a transatlantic journey, the Lusitania was outfitted with plenty of lifeboats: 48 of them, to be a bit more exact, which should have been enough to save more than 2,600 people. However, only six of them were successfully deployed.

The captain of the U-boat that attacked the Lusitania, Walther Schweiger, was watching as the evacuation all went wrong, and recorded it in his log. From his point of view, in the face of terror and panic a bunch of the ship's lifeboats were lowered into the water, despite being entirely empty. As a result, the passengers were forced to jump down into the lifeboats, rather than just boarding them normally; this desperate act only upset the lifeboats and caused them to take on water. His observations were further supported by later examinations of the ship's lifeboat systems. It was apparently faulty, and the explosion only further damaged the machinery. Compounding all this was the delay in launching the lifeboats, as the ship needed to slow to a safe speed to do so; by that time, the Lusitania had developed a severe list, and in the end, the boats could only be launched from one side of the ship.

But even for those who successfully made it into the boats, the danger wasn't over. In at least one documented case, the lifeboat itself was damaged and leaking water, leaving survivors to try and bail out water faster than it could seep in. And all of that was after narrowly avoiding being crushed by the rapidly sinking ship they had just escaped.