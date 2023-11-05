Priscilla Presley And Robert Kardashian's Short-Lived Romance

Unless you live under a rock, chances are you have heard of Robert Kardashian, and the same goes for Priscilla Presley. You may know the two of them separately, but did you know they were actually together at one point in time? Yes, Elvis Presley's first wife and the father of Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian (and Rob) were a thing from 1975 to 1976. Per The Standard, Presley and Kardashian, best known for being OJ Simpson's lawyer, were introduced by Kardashian's brother Tom, who was dating the ex-wife of Elvis' road manager at the time.

Kardashian had recently split from Kris Jenner, though the two would later get back together. In her memoir, "Kris Jenner...and All Things Kardashian," Jenner admitted to being upset when Presley entered the scene. "She was gorgeous, of course, petite and perfect and beautiful and famous. I would see pictures of her and just die. Any woman would be thrilled to look like Priscilla Presley," she wrote. Jenner wasn't the only one who was unhappy about Presley's relationship with Kardashian.