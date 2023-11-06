Who Is Lyle Menendez's Wife, Rebecca?

Erik and Lyle Menendez went to prison for first-degree murder in 1996 after killing their parents with shotguns in 1989. Since then, the Menendez brothers have been painted as both sociopathic killers who went after their parents' money and as victims of childhood sexual abuse who had reached the end of their tethers. During their years of incarceration, they have gained a surprisingly large amount of supporters among those who believe that they are in a sense victims, and both brothers have found love while in prison and gotten married.

Lyle Menendez in particular has been married twice; He tied the knot with his second wife Rebecca Sneed Martinez in 2003 at California's Mule Creek State Prison (via NBC). In an interview, Lyle told People about the comfort and happiness his wife has brought him in prison despite their extremely limited contact over the course of 20 years. Menendez married Sneed after divorcing his first wife Anna Erikkson, an ex-playboy model who married him shortly after he was jailed. Little is known about his current wife but their marriage has endured for many years.