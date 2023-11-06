What Whitney Houston's Relationship With Robyn Crawford Was Like When She Died

In 2000, things came to a head. Robyn Crawford walked away from her roles both in Whitney Houston's team and as her friend. Per Essence, this was partly because Crawford felt she no longer had the capacity to be there for Houston in the same way she had been, and partly due to the fact that she wanted to establish a career separately from the star. Once she left, Crawford went on to rekindle with and eventually marry former flame Lisa Hintelmann. Although she and Houston did not have a huge falling out, it seems communication was scarce up until Houston's death in 2012.

As Crawford wrote in Houston's obituary, "She could not pick up the phone, and that meant it was too painful. ... She was a loyal friend, and she knew I was never going to be disloyal to her. I was never going to betray her. Now I can't believe that I'm never going to hug her or hear her laughter again. I loved her laughter, and that's what I miss most, that's what I miss already."

Interestingly, Bobby Brown told Us Weekly in 2016 that he knew about Houston and Crawford's previous romantic relationship. He also stated that if Houston and Crawford had remained friends, the singer may not have died when she did. "I really feel that if Robyn was accepted into Whitney's life, Whitney would still be alive today," he said. "She didn't have close friends with her anymore."