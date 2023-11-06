Why Are There So Many Christian Denominations?

Modern Christianity is an unbelievably diverse religion. According to the Center for the Study of Global Christianity, as of 2019, there are around 45,000 different Christian denominations. If you suffer from decision anxiety, that is way too much — but it does give Christians a lot of freedom to decide what they actually believe.

Disagreements over Christian theology have a very long and complex history, and in the Middle Ages, the Catholic Church fought hard to maintain Christian unity. Heretics were routinely burned at the stake, and in the 12th century, the Inquisition was created to root out rebels. However, even with some brutal tools at their disposal, the Church was unable to hold a monopoly on the word of Christ.

Although Christian thinkers have fashioned their own versions of the religion for many reasons, there are two major events that bear the brunt of the blame for the creation of so many sects. The first of these is the East-West Schism, which split the church between the Orthodox and Catholic denominations. The second is the Protestant Reformation, during which individuals fought for the right to interpret the Christian Bible in their own way without embracing Catholic dogma.