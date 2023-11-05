Inside Mary And Anne Boleyn's Complicated Relationship

Many siblings out there have had their ups and downs. But what if you complicated that everyday sort of relationship with the presence of a monarch who was willing to upend a nation to get what he wanted? That would be Henry VIII, the English king who ruled from 1509 to 1547, and who complicated quite a few relationships in his quest to find the right wife, and produce a male heir.

Few others could more rightfully lay into Henry for what he did to their family than the Boleyn sisters. Anne Boleyn, whose 1533 marriage to Henry was part of the impetus not only for his divorce from first wife Katherine of Aragon, but the country's official turn to Protestantism, has become infamous. Whether you've got a sensational or sensible take on her, you've likely heard of Anne Boleyn. Of course, being beheaded in 1536 on the order of your royal husband will do that.

But there was another sister: Mary Boleyn. Her story is often sidelined in favor of the flashier tale of Anne, but she occasionally makes an appearance in tales of the Tudor period, most often because she was briefly mistress of Henry VIII. Yet both sisters have a more involved story to tell, especially when it comes to the complicated relationship between the two.