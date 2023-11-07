How Was Charles Manson Caught?

If you don't know the generalities of Charles Manson's criminal case, you might recognize certain details: the swastika between Manson's crazed eyes, something-something murderous commune and cult, or something-something "Helter Skelter." Or, you might even think of his goth-turned-glam namesake, Marylin Manson. But amidst all the Charles Manson articles and exposés, documentaries, and testimonials, one pertinent, meaningful question stands above the rest: How was this guy actually caught?

By the time he was arrested in 1969, he'd already spent about half of his 32 years in prison, as a timeline of his life on Famous Trials depicts. He'd spent many of those years imprisoned for violent crimes ranging from armed robbery to sexual violence and auto theft. As Biography says, his probation reports described him as "constantly striving for status and securing some kind of love" and "safe only under supervision." He'd only needed a year to build up his cult, "the Family," before dispatching its members in August 1969 to murder "beautiful people" around Hollywood, per Biography. Amongst them was pregnant actress Sharon Tate.

Manson and his crew were arrested a couple of months later in October 1969, but not because of the murders — no one knew who they were at that point. As Biography says, police arrested them on suspicion that they'd vandalized Death Valley National Park. They were holed up in Barker Ranch — located within the park — and once arrested they were charged with auto theft (per CNN). This led authorities to uncover the truth of their actions.