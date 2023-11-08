Here's What Happened To The Staircase Home

Should a house be stigmatized for crimes committed in its walls? Wood, plaster, stone, and glass are only materials, and a home has no say in what its residents do. Yet houses that were the site of murders can easily garner a sinister reputation — one that proves difficult to shake.

Such has been the case for a Colonial-style mansion in Durham, North Carolina that was once owned by Michael Peterson and Kathleen Peterson. After Kathleen's death in 2001 from a purported fall down the stairs, Michael was put on trial for murder, and his yearslong battle to contest his innocence became a media magnet. The case has been the subject of a 2004 French documentary miniseries, "The Staircase," with additional episodes released ahead of a full series release on Netflix in 2008. The story was later adapted into an HBO Max true crime drama — also called "The Staircase" — in 2022.

The stairs — and the house — behind the case had a bit of history by the time it came into the Petersons' hands, according to The News & Observer. It was built in 1940, the 1990 film "The Handmaid's Tale" used it as a location, and it was once owned by "Finding Your Roots" host Henry Louis Gates Jr. The Petersons bought it two years later, and it remained with the family until Michael was convicted in 2003, at which time it went back on the market.