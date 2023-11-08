Who Was Serial Killer Robert Hansen's Wife, Darla?

Darla Hansen was a teacher, mother, churchgoer, and the wife of a serial killer. Sgt. Glenn Flothe, the Alaska state trooper involved in the investigation of her husband, Robert Hansen, believed she was "the perfect wife for a killer" because of her "forthright naivety" (per Walter Gilmour and Leland Hale's "Butcher, Baker: The True Account of an Alaskan Serial Killer"). Darla knew her husband had a troubled past that included arson, theft, attempted kidnapping, and possibly rape, but believed she could save him, per The Cinemaholic.

Darla had no idea what Robert had been up to while they were married, although she believed he had been visiting sex workers, according to Hale's blog. Robert had done more. Much, much more. Over more than a decade in the 1970s and into the '80s, Robert Hansen murdered 17 women — sometimes taking his victims out to the Alaskan wilderness to hunt them like game — and raped 30 more women, according to The Des Moines Register and Murderpedia.